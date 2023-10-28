Little fps boost and News

I made the lighting worst but it boost the fps. The game since launch was running kind of bad but I boost the fps a bit by making the lighting worse but I can boost it more but I need to turn my setting more low because there on high. I'm having problems with updating the game whenever I update the game it makes you update the whole game but I think I know how to fix this I will try to fix this problem next update. I also made the soldier have a reload animation with the clip getting remove and put back in. I will make more updates soon like improving the soldier and zombies and bringing more horror maps to the game and some old maps too. I have two pc a 4080 and a 3060 I'm running the game on a 4080 but my 3060 was having problems with the fps my 4080 was doing fine in fps so I turn the lighting worse to make the fps rise a bit better Have a good day.