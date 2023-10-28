1.17 Patch notes

1.17:
- Cars can't be sold until they're completely taken apart
- Fixed some silly bugs
- Car engine won't alert people if they're sleeping
Next update:
- Reset Cars cheat
- Freeze Time cheat
