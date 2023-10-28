 Skip to content

Thief Simulator 2 update for 28 October 2023

1.17 Patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.17:

  • Cars can't be sold until they're completely taken apart
  • Fixed some silly bugs
  • Car engine won't alert people if they're sleeping

Next update:

  • Reset Cars cheat
  • Freeze Time cheat

Changed files in this update

Thief Simulator 2 Content Depot 1332721
