HALLOWEEN EVENT 2023!

Halloween Event and Regular Update!

The very first Backrooms Society "Halloween Event" has now begun and will continue until November 12th.

• Halloween Event - A witch's cauldron has appeared in Traders Keep. Collect Halloween-specific resources on any/all levels to craft witch brew ingredients, which can be used at the cauldron to grant you unique time-limited items.



• New area has opened up on "Level 84" - The largest known "safety park" on Level 84 has been closed off for quite a while, but now someone has cleared the way to the abandoned village within.



• New cosmetic items.

• New defensive item - The Black Market now sells blueprints for a new and improved defensive item.

• Improved Bacteria - New Bacteria attack animations and logic, along with enhanced burning effects.

• New resource from dismantling jerrycans.

• Improved consistency when flicking matches, lighting gasoline puddles, and burning bacteria in multiplayer.

• More randomized loot on "Level 117."

• Decreased the Janitor "Leech" period to half the duration and doubled the amount of sanity drained per tick when leeched.

• Doubled the battery time on the "Improved Miner's Hat."

Fixes and Smaller Changes:

• Fixed strong light toggle breaking on the flashlight once the battery was drained and recharged.

• Fixed headlamp toggle breaking once the battery was drained and recharged.

• Fixed frozen animations on one hound in "Level 0."

• Fixed the 5th hotbar slot item getting dropped randomly when changing gear other than the utility belt.

• Fixed a bug that caused players to lose their inventory if the host ended the game before clients were fully loaded when entering "The Hub."

• Fixed Janitor Badges not unlocking when reaching the correct research level.

• Fixed multiple sound cues not triggering in multiplayer.

• General optimization.

Enjoy! :)