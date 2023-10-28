HALLOWEEN EVENT 2023!

Halloween Event and Regular Update!
The very first Backrooms Society "Halloween Event" has now begun and will continue until November 12th.
• Halloween Event - A witch's cauldron has appeared in Traders Keep. Collect Halloween-specific resources on any/all levels to craft witch brew ingredients, which can be used at the cauldron to grant you unique time-limited items.
• New area has opened up on "Level 84" - The largest known "safety park" on Level 84 has been closed off for quite a while, but now someone has cleared the way to the abandoned village within.
• New cosmetic items.
• New defensive item - The Black Market now sells blueprints for a new and improved defensive item.
• Improved Bacteria - New Bacteria attack animations and logic, along with enhanced burning effects.
• New resource from dismantling jerrycans.
• Improved consistency when flicking matches, lighting gasoline puddles, and burning bacteria in multiplayer.
• More randomized loot on "Level 117."
• Decreased the Janitor "Leech" period to half the duration and doubled the amount of sanity drained per tick when leeched.
• Doubled the battery time on the "Improved Miner's Hat."
Fixes and Smaller Changes:
• Fixed strong light toggle breaking on the flashlight once the battery was drained and recharged.
• Fixed headlamp toggle breaking once the battery was drained and recharged.
• Fixed frozen animations on one hound in "Level 0."
• Fixed the 5th hotbar slot item getting dropped randomly when changing gear other than the utility belt.
• Fixed a bug that caused players to lose their inventory if the host ended the game before clients were fully loaded when entering "The Hub."
• Fixed Janitor Badges not unlocking when reaching the correct research level.
• Fixed multiple sound cues not triggering in multiplayer.
• General optimization.
Enjoy! :)
Changed files in this update