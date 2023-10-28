 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Here Goes Muffin update for 28 October 2023

1.0.3 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12562564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor changes:

  • Made some jumps slightly less frustrating
  • Made a certain hidden thing a tiny bit easier to spot
  • RTA Timer shows in credits at the end of full runs, might adjust this later

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1550113 Depot 1550113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1550114 Depot 1550114
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1550115 Depot 1550115
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link