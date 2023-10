Hi all,

Thanks to a report from a user here at the forums I found out that some of you probably get the error "Failed selecting combo box item! Selected index is out of bounds!" when starting Dwelvers.

The issue is now solved, and I really want to both thank you for making me aware of issues like this and at the same time apologize for letting issues like this into the release.

Thank you once again for all your support!

/ Rasmus