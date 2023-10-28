 Skip to content

Chico and the Magic Orchards update for 28 October 2023

Chico 3.0.0, Chinese and Japanese Localization!

Build 12562496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A free update for Chico and the Magic Orchards is now available. The game has been fully localized into Japanese and Simplified Chinese! We are so pleased to be able to bring Chico to new audiences.

If you are starting a new game you will be asked to choose a language, and you can select the Language option in the Pause menu to change your language at any time.

Changelog:

  • Full Japanese localization
  • Full Simplified Chinese localization
  • Improved jump handling
  • Plenty of bug-fixes and improvements!

