Chico 3.0.0, Chinese and Japanese Localization!

A free update for Chico and the Magic Orchards is now available. The game has been fully localized into Japanese and Simplified Chinese! We are so pleased to be able to bring Chico to new audiences.
If you are starting a new game you will be asked to choose a language, and you can select the Language option in the Pause menu to change your language at any time.
Changelog:
- Full Japanese localization
- Full Simplified Chinese localization
- Improved jump handling
- Plenty of bug-fixes and improvements!
