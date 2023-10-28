 Skip to content

Idle Industries update for 28 October 2023

1.2 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12562473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Its been a hot minute but I finally got around to addressing a few issues namely balance and readability especially in the upgrades menu. Be sure to check out the github for detailed commits and to see the nitty gritty but thanks for all the support and I hope y'all continue to support me!

Github: https://github.com/maxtarabbia/IdleFactory

