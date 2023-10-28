Early Access Update 8 - The Harvest Festival

Happy Halloween, adventures!

We're here to bring you a content update with a bit of seasonal flavor - welcome to the Harvest Festival! To clarify, this is an update bringing permanent new content to the game and not just a seasonal event. We've done our best to theme it according to the season, while having it not come across as too out of place when playing later outside of it.

Quests and Environment

Little Grainwater Harvest Festival

Previously an empty bit of village preoccupied the area between Haywind, Grainwater and Ratcliffe, where a single odd quest could be found - procuring carrots for a mysterious stranger. It was one of the earliest quests put into the game, basically as practice, and it's safe to say it wasn't incredible exciting nor well received in general feedback.

That quest has for now been removed (who knows, maybe it can still be worked into something at a later date), and the area has been reworked to accommodate a Harvest Festival with new quests and festive games!

New quests introduced in this update are the following:

Quest: The Great Harvest Melee

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[th] Starting location[/th]

[th]Little Grainwater, Harvest Festival.[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Quest length[/th]

[th]Medium[/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

As the festival's main attraction, Master Matthews has invited brave fighters across the land and beyond to participate in the Great Harvest Melee. Fight against four varied opponents, climb the ranks of the tournament and win great prizes!

Quest: A Dangerous Brew

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[th] Starting location[/th]

[th]Little Grainwater, Harvest Festival.[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Quest length[/th]

[th]Medium[/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

While others among the festival are engaged in the making of delicious pumpkin juice, a little off to the side a dubious alchemist can be found making an altogether different kind of brew... Melvin Greyr will ask you to procure ingredients for him, which may prove to be a slightly dangerous undertaking. Does the whole situation seem a bit shady? Perhaps, but surely you'll be rewarded for your efforts.

Quest: Pumpkin Pandemonium

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[th] Starting location[/th]

[th]Little Grainwater, Harvest Festival.[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Quest length[/th]

[th]Medium[/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

The village mayor Albert Forxford is quite proud of the festival he's managed to set up, but he's made one crucial mistake - hiring a somewhat deranged witch to entertain the children with her magic. Not only is her little pet preventing people from collecting the festival pumpkins, the mayor is genuinely worried someone may get hurt by it. He'll appeal to you for help in resolving the situation.

Bank Notes

Quality of life feature, you may now facilitate the sale of lots of items in the form of bank notes.

All items stored at the bank can now be withdrawn in the form of a stackable bank note.

Click "Withdraw banknotes" in the bank interface to toggle withdrawing items as bank notes on and off.

Items in the form of bank notes can be sold normally to vendors.

FULL PATCH NOTES

That's it for this time! Below are detailed patch notes for those who may be interested.

Quests and Environment:

"The Great Harvest Melee"

"A Dangerous Brew"

"Pumpkin Pandemonium"

Removed quest "To Feed the Beast".

Environmental changes; Little Grainwater Harvest Festival.

Environmental changes; Small spider thicket south of Harvest Festival + spider cave.

Gameplay:

Multiple balance changes to the loot dropped by bandits of varying levels in the early parts of the game.

Adjustments to low level skeleton loot, fixed copper round shield having two separate, high drop rates.

Balanced Crafting experience gains, particularly unintentionally high xp gains from willow staff and wand crafting and coins gained from selling those items.

Adjusted treant stats so those slow lumbering creatures now have high resistances against ranged and spell attacks.

Living wood drops from treants at more reasonable rates now.

Added resistances to a number of hostile npcs missing them.

Adjusted Haywind furniture shop items to have unique prices reflecting the quality of the items, increased storage chest prices.

Adjusted item drops/rates for aurfield pirates.

Adjusted early cave troll drop tables to provide early leather drops.

Adjusted unusual acorn droprates, making them a little more unusual and increasing the significance of gaining them from woodcutting.

Adjusted magic item drops from early game ghosts at the beginning crypts and added more spawners to find them.

Rabbits now also drop carrots, because why not.

Added sheep to a great number of locations in the early parts of the game map, where sheep were previously hard to find.

Lowered rewards from fixing Eryk's cart in quest 'Antique Wheels' to a more appropriate level for what the quest required to complete.

Improved tooltip descriptions on 'Elemental Lightning' spell.

Tailoring workbenches can now be found in early game spruce shade areas.

Increased bank size by 10 rows.

42 New Items, but notably:

Jester's Outfit

Jester's Hat

Trairian Fencing Attire

Trairian Rapier

Tabard of the Grey Knight

Knight's Bascinet

Trairian Fencing Hat

The Fearsome Pumpkin Head

Pumpkin Juice

Venomous Blackhair Extract

A Bewitched Pumpkin

The Blade and Bane: A Practical Guide for Poisoning Weapons

Skill Book: Heroic Kick

Skill Book: Fight Dirt with Dirt

Broadsword of a Thornhill Knight

Hydrobor Duellist Wand

Reinforced Pitchfork

Furniture items:

Lifeless Autumn Tree

Blood Basin

Cauldron of Eyeballs

Coffin

Red Curtains

Evil Eye Lantern

Spider Web (4 varieties)

New Spells and Abilities:

Venomous Bladestrike

Heroic Kick

Blinding Sand

Skills:

Provided tailoring options for start of the game; new material dropping from early enemies - coarse linen.

Novice mage robes craftable at tailoring skill 2, requiring 3 coarse linen.

Sheepskin bracers changed name to wolfskin bracers, require 2 wolf pelts to craft instead of sheepskin.

2nd tier leather armor and bracers now require cowhides instead of sheep skins to craft.

Random Npc Interactions:

Numerous new interactions related to the harvest festival site.

Singing Sparrow Inn, 2. floor interactions.

Miscellaneous:

Items can now be withdrawn in the form of bank notes from bank storage.

Added hostile bushwhackers into forests near ratcliffe.

Gave the large cave troll 'boss' near timberwell a new name and an aggrobark.

Added hostile bushwhackers into forests near ratcliffe.

Added a shovel to fishing trainer shop.

Added potatoes to be found at farmer eryk's previously empty fields.

UI:

New map marker; Little Grainwater

Changed player housing naming schemes to more clearly indicate where they're positioned.

Added buttons to set minimum and maximum values in amount sliders.

Added an option to withdraw a custom amount of items from bank.

Added an option to withdraw all but 1 items from bank.

Added right click options to sell 10 or 20 items.

Horsy rightclick option to send items to bank.

Changed usable item tooltips to reflect the action better, now you can “use” your shovel instead of consuming it.

Music:

Harvest Festival "Whimsical Delight of Delightful Fair"

Harvest tournament "Whimsical Combat of the Harvest Fair"

Bugfixes:

A cinematic sometimes not triggering in the final main quest Reunion of Fire and Death , resulting in the quest not completing.

Added right-click go to shop options missing from Haywind Seamstress, leather merchant 'Hunter'

Fixed LOD setting on large pot plant furniture which previously made the plant disappear in plain view

Fixed a hole in the world near timberwell

Fixed Grainwater tavern local cooking recipe demanding higher level trait than advertised

Added hovering quest indicators missing in quests 'Whiskey Pressures' and 'Antique Wheels'

Added reply icons to a few places in main quest dialogue missing them, to improve readability.

Monstrous Crustacean Helm missing defence level requirement.

Exceptional weapons missing weapon type (e.g. Blade, Hammer).

Triggering a cinematic in the middle of a teleport spell causing player to turn invisible.

Copper Morningstar attack missing.

