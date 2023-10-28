 Skip to content

Ashes of Arcanum update for 28 October 2023

Alpha 1.0.2

Alpha 1.0.2 · Build 12562454 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Moved version number to the left of the disclaimer screen cause the steam popup gets in the damn way
  • added a catch system for achievement files as sometimes number didn't catch, so now it generates if need be.
  • fixed credits text field blocking exit credits
  • fixed game master dropdown being 1 value off
  • fixed game master hostile creator. new creature creator was left on
  • fixed GM save and exit - was looking for server, which isn't implemented yet
  • fixed range roller, added limit of 5 characters to both
  • fixed percentile calculator text was blocking input fields
  • changed Progression text to be more informative in char creation
  • fixed stats in skills not showing correctly if higher than 1
  • hopefully fixed random skill point allocation
  • fixed random roll random getting stuck cause code was running too fast???
  • fixed "disperse evenly" being a god damn mess if you put a point somewhere before dispersing.
  • fixed non button in chest char creation being eimon colored
  • fixed character loading in progress character...hopefully

