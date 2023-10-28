- Moved version number to the left of the disclaimer screen cause the steam popup gets in the damn way
- added a catch system for achievement files as sometimes number didn't catch, so now it generates if need be.
- fixed credits text field blocking exit credits
- fixed game master dropdown being 1 value off
- fixed game master hostile creator. new creature creator was left on
- fixed GM save and exit - was looking for server, which isn't implemented yet
- fixed range roller, added limit of 5 characters to both
- fixed percentile calculator text was blocking input fields
- changed Progression text to be more informative in char creation
- fixed stats in skills not showing correctly if higher than 1
- hopefully fixed random skill point allocation
- fixed random roll random getting stuck cause code was running too fast???
- fixed "disperse evenly" being a god damn mess if you put a point somewhere before dispersing.
- fixed non button in chest char creation being eimon colored
- fixed character loading in progress character...hopefully
Ashes of Arcanum update for 28 October 2023
Alpha 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2576961 Depot 2576961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update