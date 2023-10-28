Update #8: New Mission "Salvage Breakout"



Update #8 brings the first of many new missions to the game. Salvage Breakout is a multi-stage mission but we won't share much more than that to avoid spoilers. We've also fixed some Talent displays, improved the Accuracy breakdown in the top right, and rebalanced the Attribute spread for Knight backstories. Plus a pile of minor bugs and typos!

More missions are coming, and coming soon. And we will be delivering the proc-gen mission system in November per our new roadmap.

First New Mission!

We're very excited to roll out the first new mission after the Early Access launch. Salvage Breakout is another team-driven mission and helps fill in the stories and history of your mercs. Our unique proc-gen story engine and the Casting Director are starting to do their work here, and you'll find that this story can attach to different characters based on their history and may have different characters - based on their history and personal relationships - jumping in to make their opinions known about team business.

It is very excited to see this start - and as more and more missions and stories come online, we can't wait to see what the Casting Director help you create.

High Ground Bonuses

The rules for Accuracy bonuses on high ground are now better displayed in the top right corner. If you're 2m above your target you gain +10% Accuracy and 4m above the target gains 15% Accuracy. Use these to your advantages when you can - your enemies certainly are!

Blast Radius Display

The Blast Radius display for Soldiers was missing some text - this is now fixed along with clarification for rules that these bonuses apply to any thrown object like H.E. Grenades, Concussion Grenades and Shock Mines as well. The extra range can help you get even more effective bounces and the extra AOE blast of your customized grenades can get even bigger enemy clust wipeouts.

Attribute Spread

There were some incorrect numbers floating around in the spread of Attributes for the Knight's new game backstories. We've resolved those -- all backstories generate +10 Attribute points and a small themey buff.

v1.0.25 - 10/28/2023