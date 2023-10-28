v5.14 VISION PERK, WEAPON REBALANCE AND IMPROVEMENTS

NEW PERK: VISION
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42781929/c46e66bfb02f99fb08b4647a8895f65a2f54e587.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42781929/dbfb9f2f5ae3e927bcb62c7f105aaefcb472e497.png)[/url]
Introducing the Vision perk, which grants the ability to see zombies through walls as dots
Enhance your situational awareness and plan your strategies more effectively
FULL WEAPON REBALANCE AND NAME CHANGES
A comprehensive rebalance of all weapons, including changes to their names and statistics
Ensure a fair and exciting gameplay experience with improved weapon choices
UI VISIBILITY
Improved UI visibility with tweaks to font size, contrast, and overall design
Enjoy a clearer and more user-friendly interface while navigating the game
NEW WEAPON: SILENCED UT-45s (UMP-45)
A new addition to your arsenal: the silenced UT-45s (UMP-45)
NEW WEAPON SOUNDS
Some weapons have new or improved weapon sounds.
BETTER MATCH HISTORY UI
BETTER AKIMBO SPRINT ANIMATION
Enjoy enhanced gameplay fluidity when wielding dual weapons
SHOCKWAVE 590 SHOTGUN PUMP ANIMATION
new pump animation for the Shockwave 590 shotgun
Experience a more realistic and satisfying shotgun action
MINIGUN BARREL SPIN
The minigun's barrel now spins when you shoot, as it should
Adds authenticity and visual immersion to using the minigun
PERK NOTIFICATION
When a perk is purchased, a popup will appear on screen with the perk name and an explanation
Easily understand the effects and benefits of your chosen perks
Thank you for playing REDDOOR. We hope these updates enhance your gaming experience!
- JKFY TEAM
[url=https://forms.gle/C8DBwA4ywx5qo9FV9]
[/url]
Changed files in this update