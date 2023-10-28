v5.14 VISION PERK, WEAPON REBALANCE AND IMPROVEMENTS

Share · View all patches · Build 12562443 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 18:59:08 UTC by Wendy

NEW PERK: VISION

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42781929/c46e66bfb02f99fb08b4647a8895f65a2f54e587.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42781929/dbfb9f2f5ae3e927bcb62c7f105aaefcb472e497.png)[/url]

Introducing the Vision perk, which grants the ability to see zombies through walls as dots

Enhance your situational awareness and plan your strategies more effectively

FULL WEAPON REBALANCE AND NAME CHANGES

A comprehensive rebalance of all weapons, including changes to their names and statistics

Ensure a fair and exciting gameplay experience with improved weapon choices

UI VISIBILITY

Improved UI visibility with tweaks to font size, contrast, and overall design

Enjoy a clearer and more user-friendly interface while navigating the game

NEW WEAPON: SILENCED UT-45s (UMP-45)

A new addition to your arsenal: the silenced UT-45s (UMP-45)

NEW WEAPON SOUNDS

Some weapons have new or improved weapon sounds.

BETTER MATCH HISTORY UI

BETTER AKIMBO SPRINT ANIMATION

Enjoy enhanced gameplay fluidity when wielding dual weapons

SHOCKWAVE 590 SHOTGUN PUMP ANIMATION

new pump animation for the Shockwave 590 shotgun

Experience a more realistic and satisfying shotgun action

MINIGUN BARREL SPIN

The minigun's barrel now spins when you shoot, as it should

Adds authenticity and visual immersion to using the minigun

PERK NOTIFICATION

When a perk is purchased, a popup will appear on screen with the perk name and an explanation

Easily understand the effects and benefits of your chosen perks

Thank you for playing REDDOOR. We hope these updates enhance your gaming experience!

