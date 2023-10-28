 Skip to content

Cycle Idle RPG Playtest update for 28 October 2023

Update Notes for 10-28-23

Share · View all patches · Build 12562438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with loading berry trade data when an additional trade slot is purchased.
  • Fixed an issue with offline reagent drops when the probability of a drop is over 100%.
  • A level 0 hat will no longer be inserted into empty equipment slots.

Balance:

  • The formula for berry cost reduction to level a plant has been modified. It will give a smaller reduction when you are less than twice the amount needed for growth, but will give more beyond that point.
  • The speed at which berry trade cost scales up has been reduced.

Features:

  • The Shrimpocampus plant now gives a one Eternal Essence every five levels per harvest, up to five per harvest.

Reworks:

  • Harvests and berry trade refreshes now bank charges, accumulating one every twelve hours, up to a maximum of 3.
  • The garden UI has been reworked to be less cramped, and has tooltips describing some mechanics.
  • Plants will have their upgrade growth rate drop after 24 hours. There is a 20 hour cooldown on watering them.

