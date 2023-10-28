Update Notes for 10-28-23

Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with loading berry trade data when an additional trade slot is purchased.
- Fixed an issue with offline reagent drops when the probability of a drop is over 100%.
- A level 0 hat will no longer be inserted into empty equipment slots.
Balance:
- The formula for berry cost reduction to level a plant has been modified. It will give a smaller reduction when you are less than twice the amount needed for growth, but will give more beyond that point.
- The speed at which berry trade cost scales up has been reduced.
Features:
- The Shrimpocampus plant now gives a one Eternal Essence every five levels per harvest, up to five per harvest.
Reworks:
- Harvests and berry trade refreshes now bank charges, accumulating one every twelve hours, up to a maximum of 3.
- The garden UI has been reworked to be less cramped, and has tooltips describing some mechanics.
- Plants will have their upgrade growth rate drop after 24 hours. There is a 20 hour cooldown on watering them.
