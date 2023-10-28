10/28 Fixes and Patch Notes

Fixed a rare but major issue with an ending of The Den chapter that [spoiler]could lock players out of going downstairs without the knife in the end game.[/spoiler]

Adjusted that One Breaking Glass sound to be quieter. Hopefully it's finally at the correct balance where it still has an emotional impact, but no longer causes issues for players using headphones.

Assorted fixes to volume levels on lines that were too quiet, small typos in the script, and voice lines that were slightly different than the subtitles.

Changed the file structure in the supporter's pack so that wallpapers are sorted into separate folders based on resolution.