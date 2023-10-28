 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slay the Princess update for 28 October 2023

10/28 Fixes and Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12562436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a rare but major issue with an ending of The Den chapter that [spoiler]could lock players out of going downstairs without the knife in the end game.[/spoiler]

Adjusted that One Breaking Glass sound to be quieter. Hopefully it's finally at the correct balance where it still has an emotional impact, but no longer causes issues for players using headphones.

Assorted fixes to volume levels on lines that were too quiet, small typos in the script, and voice lines that were slightly different than the subtitles.

Changed the file structure in the supporter's pack so that wallpapers are sorted into separate folders based on resolution.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1989273 Depot 1989273
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link