- The switch and fuses have been changed for new models
- Now the switch tells you if it needs fuses or not
- Doors have been added to all maps to finish the map (once that door is opened you complete the map).
- The error that at the beginning of the game a red stripe appeared for 2 seconds has been corrected
- The advantage system has been modified and new lighting and text that specifies what advantage it is have now been added to the machines.
Infernal Wave update for 28 October 2023
Update 1.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2515061 Depot 2515061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update