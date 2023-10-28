 Skip to content

Infernal Wave update for 28 October 2023

Update 1.4.1

Build 12562378

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The switch and fuses have been changed for new models
  • Now the switch tells you if it needs fuses or not
  • Doors have been added to all maps to finish the map (once that door is opened you complete the map).
  • The error that at the beginning of the game a red stripe appeared for 2 seconds has been corrected
  • The advantage system has been modified and new lighting and text that specifies what advantage it is have now been added to the machines.

