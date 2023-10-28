 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Returning To Mia update for 28 October 2023

Update Notes for Oct. 10th

Share · View all patches · Build 12562342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Sadie's ending route
Fixed Giselle route
Fixed Isla route
Fixed missing renders and animations
Minor spelling and grammar fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2193071 Depot 2193071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link