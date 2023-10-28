 Skip to content

Nonsensical Video Generator update for 28 October 2023

Milestone 3 Hotfix 7 (v1.0.0.16)

The pumpkin patch! This update contains some quality-of-life improvements.

Here are the changes in this update:

  • Fixed a crash involving Discord RPC.
  • Moved disabled media to a "DisabledMedia.json" file.
    Your disabled media will migrate to this file automatically.
  • Added a "Mute Music While Inactive" toggle switch to the Options tab.
    This will mute the music when the app is not in focus. It is enabled by default.
  • Added back alternating colors to the Addons tab.
  • Submitting an addon to the Workshop will now automatically append the appropriate addon type.
    For example, submitting a Post-Render Effect will automatically append "Post-Render Effect" to the end of the title.

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.
Happy generating, and happy Halloween!

