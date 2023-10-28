Milestone 3 Hotfix 7 (v1.0.0.16)

Share · View all patches · Build 12562309 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 18:19:06 UTC by Wendy

The pumpkin patch! This update contains some quality-of-life improvements.

Here are the changes in this update:

Fixed a crash involving Discord RPC.

Moved disabled media to a "DisabledMedia.json" file.

Your disabled media will migrate to this file automatically. Added a "Mute Music While Inactive" toggle switch to the Options tab.

This will mute the music when the app is not in focus. It is enabled by default. Added back alternating colors to the Addons tab.

Submitting an addon to the Workshop will now automatically append the appropriate addon type.

For example, submitting a Post-Render Effect will automatically append "Post-Render Effect" to the end of the title.

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.

Happy generating, and happy Halloween!