Milestone 3 Hotfix 7 (v1.0.0.16)

The pumpkin patch! This update contains some quality-of-life improvements.
Here are the changes in this update:
- Fixed a crash involving Discord RPC.
- Moved disabled media to a "DisabledMedia.json" file.
Your disabled media will migrate to this file automatically.
- Added a "Mute Music While Inactive" toggle switch to the Options tab.
This will mute the music when the app is not in focus. It is enabled by default.
- Added back alternating colors to the Addons tab.
- Submitting an addon to the Workshop will now automatically append the appropriate addon type.
For example, submitting a Post-Render Effect will automatically append "Post-Render Effect" to the end of the title.
Let me know if you have any issues with this update.
Happy generating, and happy Halloween!
Changed files in this update