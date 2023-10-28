Controller Integration

⚽ GAME IMPROVEMENTS
- 🎮 Controller support has been added
- When setting up multiplayer and singleplayer matches, you can now choose which object you'd like to play with. Each object has its own unique physics
- For enhanced controller gameplay, a feature has been introduced to lock the character camera onto the ball. You can find this camera lock option in the settings. By default, the camera is unlocked, but you can toggle between these two options
- In singleplayer, players can view their trophies and identify which ones they are missing
- Automatic game progress and settings are now saved to the cloud
- New map snowfield
