Alpha v4.0

Lore:
====
-
Renegade faction is now known as the X.Z faction.
-
Mercenary faction is now known as the Renegade faction.
X.Z Faction:
=========
-
Buffed movement speed across the board.
-
Slightly buffed damage of weaponry across the board.
Renegade faction:
==============
-
Buffed movement speed across the board.
-
Slightly buffed damage of weaponry across the board.
Gamemode: Coop
==============
-
First full PvE coop game mode has been finished (albeit in a rough state) and can be played by the Renegade faction ONLY (for the moment).
-
The rules of Coop mode? Quite simple. Handle 15 waves and if one of you dies, it is game over. Teamplay is key, it is that simple.
-
In Coop mode, slots are limited to 8 players.
UI:
==
-
Added a PvP/Coop selection widget after pressing "create game". (WIP)
-
In PvP mode it is now possible to select the following mode and corresponding maps; Team Deathmatch, Capture The Flag and Conquest. (WIP)
-
In Coop mode it is possible to select corresponding maps part of the game mode horde (WIP)
-
In Coop mode it isn't possible to; alter if the game is with bots yes or no (which means the alteration of how many Mercenary or X.Z bots has been removed too), the time limit (counts upwards instead), fraglimit (pointless as it isn't based on x amount of frags).
-
The main menu UI has received 3 additional buttons; Quickplay (soon to be working matchmaking), Capability to navigate to the game's Steam community and to view patch notes in your browser.
-
Changed hover and selection sfx.
Gameplay: Admin tools:
==================
-
It is now possible for the host to restart the map at will.
-
It is now possible to kick users from your game via the escape menu.
-
At the end of the match, the admin has the possibility to alter the game mode and the map for 30 seconds (very generous).
Input addition:
===========
- Added toggeable sprint.
