Alpha v4.0

Lore:

====

Mercenary faction is now known as the Renegade faction.

Renegade faction is now known as the X.Z faction.

X.Z Faction:

=========

Renegade faction:

==============

Gamemode: Coop

==============

The rules of Coop mode? Quite simple. Handle 15 waves and if one of you dies, it is game over. Teamplay is key, it is that simple.

First full PvE coop game mode has been finished (albeit in a rough state) and can be played by the Renegade faction ONLY (for the moment).

UI:

==

Added a PvP/Coop selection widget after pressing "create game". (WIP)

In PvP mode it is now possible to select the following mode and corresponding maps; Team Deathmatch, Capture The Flag and Conquest. (WIP)

In Coop mode it is possible to select corresponding maps part of the game mode horde (WIP)

In Coop mode it isn't possible to; alter if the game is with bots yes or no (which means the alteration of how many Mercenary or X.Z bots has been removed too), the time limit (counts upwards instead), fraglimit (pointless as it isn't based on x amount of frags).

The main menu UI has received 3 additional buttons; Quickplay (soon to be working matchmaking), Capability to navigate to the game's Steam community and to view patch notes in your browser.