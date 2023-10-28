Apology to our VR players!

Hello Investigators!

First, we would like to say thank you to anyone who has tried out the demo and the Early Access release! Also thank you so much for leaving a review on Steam, it helps a lot! We are really happy that a majority of you guys enjoy our game!

As some of you might know, communication with our players is really really important to us and we have some things to say:

We would like to apologize to our VR players as the Steam store page was set up incorrectly telling you VR is fully supported - the VR version is currently only experimental and may work fine for some people, but it is in development and still in early stages! The store page was NOT meant to display it like that! So that is totally our fault and we again apologize for that.

Meanwhile, we have the following proposals to our VR players that bought the game for ONLY the VR version:

We don't think it is fair to you and we humbly ask you to refund the game until VR is in a playable state

OR as an alternative, we would be ABSOLUTELY thankful if you could join our Discord server and join us as Beta testers, together we can improve VR much better!

Thank you for reading, we WILL deliver better in the future!

Happy Halloween!

Your team at ZTEK Studio