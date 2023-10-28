Minor Update 0.11.1

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
➡️ Changes
- Second hit of knife combo has 1/10 the stamina cost, which should make it much more viable
- Reduced opacity of player names so that the game is more immersive in multiplayer
- Banana Trees no longer need water to grow
- Increased Banana Tree seed drop rate to 0.25 for the tree itself and 0.4 for the trunk so that ammo farms are more viable
- Charge attack of Experimental Katana damage increased from 1.6x -> 2x
- Basic sword combo has a faster 3rd hit
- Trench Shotgun bullet speed reduced to make it easier to react to
- Scrapping explosives will not explode them anymore
🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
- Gathering employees now prioritize containers with item filters
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed player names not rotating towards the camera properly
- Fixed throwing items in containers not disabling their interactables
- Fixed edge case where Bellstalker boss fight could not be restarted if you left the chunk without dying and came back
- Fixed AK47 Boar Riders not shooting properly
