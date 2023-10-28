 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 28 October 2023

Minor Update 0.11.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
➡️ Changes
  • Second hit of knife combo has 1/10 the stamina cost, which should make it much more viable
  • Reduced opacity of player names so that the game is more immersive in multiplayer
  • Banana Trees no longer need water to grow
  • Increased Banana Tree seed drop rate to 0.25 for the tree itself and 0.4 for the trunk so that ammo farms are more viable
  • Charge attack of Experimental Katana damage increased from 1.6x -> 2x
  • Basic sword combo has a faster 3rd hit
  • Trench Shotgun bullet speed reduced to make it easier to react to
  • Scrapping explosives will not explode them anymore
🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
  • Gathering employees now prioritize containers with item filters
🛠️ General Fixes
  • Fixed player names not rotating towards the camera properly
  • Fixed throwing items in containers not disabling their interactables
  • Fixed edge case where Bellstalker boss fight could not be restarted if you left the chunk without dying and came back
  • Fixed AK47 Boar Riders not shooting properly

