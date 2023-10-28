10/28/2023

Adjusted Tab Targeting:

The camera now adjust depending on the distance between the player and the locked on target.

Making it easier to see what the enemy is doing when in close proximity combat.

This has also helped improve targeting on the mini boss in the arcane spire.

Fixed Some Minor Loading Issues

Previously there were some areas inside the arcane spire that would make progression impossible, if the player were to save/load the game in certain spots, or too quickly.

This should no longer be an issue, and you should no longer experience any progression blocks.

If you do, please report them Here

Fixed an issue with ranged enemy animations sometimes being broken

Fixed An issue with the frozen guard not being able to be interacted with upon returning to his location This resulted in the objective "Return to guard" no disappearing. before reading the incantation downstairs.



NOTE:

I am currently working on the level after the playable part of the arcane spire. While also trying to work on adjusting the enemy AI. as I am aware of some issues with how enemies behave right now.

For example, It has been reported that enemies will sometimes act as if they have lost sight of the player randomly, even when they shouldn't. Or when the player spams the dodge button to purposely try to get behind the enemy. This don't happen all the time, but it is still an issue and will be addressed!

I have a big AI overhaul planned for these coming months, so please bare with me! :)