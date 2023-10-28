 Skip to content

Idol Showdown update for 28 October 2023

Hotfix v3.0.1

Hotfix v3.0.1 · Build 12562052

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ollie Update 3.0.1

General Bugfixes:
  • Removed Counter Voiceline due to issues with the conditions it would be played
  • Resolved issue where Song would sometimes persist across stages.
  • Resolved issue with Wallbounces where users were bouncing off of wall 2 frames earlier then intended. Most notable with Botan sniper combos
  • Removed issue where non playable characters are selectable via Random. ERROR Sora should no longer be playable (or is she?)
  • Resolved issue where the Command list would be uninteracable when scrolling too quickly.
Ollie:
  • BUGFIX - Resolved issue where Ollie was not performing chip damage. All specials and supers should do standard chip damage
  • 22H - BUGFIX Resolved issue where 22H (held) would move Ollie to midair
  • Super - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where the final hit of super would hit multiple times when used in conjunction with a collab summon.
  • Command List portrait updated
Korone:
  • 5L - Adjusted voiceline position
Suisei:
  • Kyou mo Kawaii!!!
Kaela:
  • Off-Collab - BUGFIX - Resolved issue with Kaela's "shield" buff. It will now only negate chip damage, and no longer heal the user for blocking attacks.
  • Call In: Now Disappears when the user is hit
  • Added voiceline on collab selection.
Mio:
  • Off-Collab: "Defense Down" card has been added to the Card Pool. This increases damage taken by 20% while debuff is active.

NOTE: This hotfix will break all existing VODs

