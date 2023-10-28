Hotfix v3.0.1

Ollie Update 3.0.1
General Bugfixes:
- Removed Counter Voiceline due to issues with the conditions it would be played
- Resolved issue where Song would sometimes persist across stages.
- Resolved issue with Wallbounces where users were bouncing off of wall 2 frames earlier then intended. Most notable with Botan sniper combos
- Removed issue where non playable characters are selectable via Random. ERROR Sora should no longer be playable (or is she?)
- Resolved issue where the Command list would be uninteracable when scrolling too quickly.
Ollie:
- BUGFIX - Resolved issue where Ollie was not performing chip damage. All specials and supers should do standard chip damage
- 22H - BUGFIX Resolved issue where 22H (held) would move Ollie to midair
- Super - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where the final hit of super would hit multiple times when used in conjunction with a collab summon.
- Command List portrait updated
Korone:
- 5L - Adjusted voiceline position
Suisei:
- Kyou mo Kawaii!!!
Kaela:
- Off-Collab - BUGFIX - Resolved issue with Kaela's "shield" buff. It will now only negate chip damage, and no longer heal the user for blocking attacks.
- Call In: Now Disappears when the user is hit
- Added voiceline on collab selection.
Mio:
- Off-Collab: "Defense Down" card has been added to the Card Pool. This increases damage taken by 20% while debuff is active.
NOTE: This hotfix will break all existing VODs
Changed files in this update