Running Fable’s Spooktacular Fest is now live. Kilp and Rand have decorated the Lobby for the occasion and have set up a brand-new mini-game, “Apple Bobbing”.

In this mini-game, you’ll have to catch the greatest number of red apples in the shortest time possible to win special hats.

You can also get your hands on some novelty costumes by finding the secret “Rand-o’-lanterns” hidden in each one of the six levels.

Nighttime is approaching, and crows start cawing... Dress up, and let's spook'em till dawning!

This event includes:

6 new skins unlocked on each level, of classical Halloween monsters:

Dracula

Frankenstein

The Scarecrow

The Mummy

Alien

A Pirate

4 new Halloween hats to unlock on the Apple Bobbing minigame:

Mad Scientist Eyes

Pumpkin Top Hat

Spider Web Hat

Jiangshi Hat

Grab your rewards before they are gone! Happy Halloween!