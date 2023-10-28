 Skip to content

Running Fable update for 28 October 2023

Running Fable’s Spooktacular Fest!

Running Fable update for 28 October 2023

Running Fable’s Spooktacular Fest is now live. Kilp and Rand have decorated the Lobby for the occasion and have set up a brand-new mini-game, “Apple Bobbing”.

In this mini-game, you’ll have to catch the greatest number of red apples in the shortest time possible to win special hats.

You can also get your hands on some novelty costumes by finding the secret “Rand-o’-lanterns” hidden in each one of the six levels.

Nighttime is approaching, and crows start cawing... Dress up, and let's spook'em till dawning!

This event includes:
6 new skins unlocked on each level, of classical Halloween monsters:

  • Dracula
  • Frankenstein
  • The Scarecrow
  • The Mummy
  • Alien
  • A Pirate

4 new Halloween hats to unlock on the Apple Bobbing minigame:

  • Mad Scientist Eyes
  • Pumpkin Top Hat
  • Spider Web Hat
  • Jiangshi Hat

Grab your rewards before they are gone! Happy Halloween!

