Most of the bugs in 0.08 have been worked out with the 0.08.1 release, but Idle Space Navy 0.08.2 (build 2023.10.28.0907) is going live to address a few stragglers. Here's what's what.

Fixed Artifact buttons not working.

Fixed Asteroid Mine button not updating when there are insufficient credits to upgrade.

Fixed bug in Module deployment on startup causing saves to appear locked. (You will have to redeploy your modules.)