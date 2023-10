Share · View all patches · Build 12561897 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy

A new Halloween update has been released! 🎃

But what has been updated in the game? ☠️

● Save function ✅

● New skins✅

● New limited skins✅

● New levels ✅

● New music✅

● New challenge✅

● New survival✅

● New quest✅

● Lava monster remake✅

● Bug fixes ✅

Discord: https://discord.gg/Abq9SyknSd