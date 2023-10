Share · View all patches · Build 12561889 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 16:13:39 UTC by Wendy

This november, the theme is Western !

With new content added to the game such as :

Menu and Lobby map in the western theme

New map : "Western"

New weapons : HK-SLB, Grenades

A totally new tutorial

Some UI Improvements

A new (limited) character

Some twiks for a better AI

Some bugs corrected

9 new Steam Achievements

Now, survivor, good luck staying alive, under this scarlet sun of the west !

Yihaaaaa (dev going away with his horse).