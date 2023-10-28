 Skip to content

It's a Gluttonous Life update for 28 October 2023

Update Notes for Version a0.35.1

Update Notes for Version a0.35.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now make some money by spending time in Bessie's womb, provided that she doesn't have a milking job for you.
  • Added a secluded part of the beach.
  • You can somtimes find Jasmine sunbathing in the secluded part of the beach between 1:00 and 3:00 PM. If you visit her there between 1:00 and 2:00 PM, she'll ask you to put sunscreen on her, which might lead to vore if you help her out.
  • You can now buy snacks and beverages as items in the Supermarket. However, these have very few uses at this point.
  • Added Euthalia the octopus, who can be found in the secluded part of the beach on clear nights between 10:30 PM and 2:00 AM as well as between 4:00 AM and 6:00 AM. Euthalia is unique in several ways. For one, she spends almost all of her time underwater. In addition, her womb functions more like a stomach compared to the other predators (of course, you will only experience this if you chose Digestion/Absorption when you set up unbirthing for the game).
  • You are no longer able to continue talking with Euthalia after she's left.
  • You should no longer be able to encounter Euthalia during the day.
  • Your relationship with Euthalia is now tracked in the relationship window once you've met her.
  • You should now see Jasmine sunbathing when she's at the secluded beach.
  • Euthalia will no longer keep hold of you after giving her snacks.
  • Ending in a tie when playing Blackjack with Jasmine will no longer send you back to the living room.
  • Minor Bugfixes

