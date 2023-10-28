 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 28 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Build 12561850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed one instance of Weather Modifiers tanking performance
  • Fixed a bug where hitting escape could render the death report under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where selecting "End Run" could have odd behavior with the death report
  • Fixed a bug where "Area is infested by <x>" wasn't spawning
  • Fixed a bug where "Area has extra <x>" wasn't functioning
  • Fixed a bug where using the Exit chest at the end of the run could have odd behavior
  • Fixed a rare level generation bug

