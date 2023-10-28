- Fixed one instance of Weather Modifiers tanking performance
- Fixed a bug where hitting escape could render the death report under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where selecting "End Run" could have odd behavior with the death report
- Fixed a bug where "Area is infested by <x>" wasn't spawning
- Fixed a bug where "Area has extra <x>" wasn't functioning
- Fixed a bug where using the Exit chest at the end of the run could have odd behavior
- Fixed a rare level generation bug
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 28 October 2023
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2632001 Depot 2632001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update