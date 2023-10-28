 Skip to content

That Which Gave Chase update for 28 October 2023

Version 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12561785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Adds a scene selection feature, which can be accessed from the main menu. Scenes will unlock as you play through the game, allowing you to go back and replay parts as you please.
    If you have any existing checkpoint data upon launching the game after this update, the game will use this to unlock relevant scenes.

  • Tweaks difficulty in the game's final section.

