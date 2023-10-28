1.16 Changelog

1.16
- Fixed blind NPCs
- Improved ending sequence (not a video anymore; an in-game cutscene)
- Cardboard cutting minigame was reduced to a simple click
- After the ending there are clues in Madison as to what really happened
