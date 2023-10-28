 Skip to content

Thief Simulator 2 update for 28 October 2023

1.16 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12561704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.16

  • Fixed blind NPCs
  • Improved ending sequence (not a video anymore; an in-game cutscene)
  • Cardboard cutting minigame was reduced to a simple click
  • After the ending there are clues in Madison as to what really happened

