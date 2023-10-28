EVENT # Happy Halloween ! 🎃👻

**

Dear Players,

Welcome to a dark and mysterious world! We are delighted to present the Halloween update for Car For Sale Simulator 2023, which will completely transform the game's atmosphere. Here are some exciting features of this chilling update:

We have filled the game's atmosphere with the Halloween theme. Players will now embark on an adventure in a world where characters roam in Halloween costumes. Decorations, office designs, and the environment will create a true Halloween atmosphere.

We've added Halloween music to the game to enhance the Halloween atmosphere. Spooky melodies and sounds will deepen the game's atmosphere and draw you into a magical world.

We've introduced a vehicle skin system. As part of this event, you can earn some exclusive Halloween-themed vehicle skins. Customizing your vehicles in a spooky style is now in your hands!

You'll find a mysterious car trunk on the game map. To open it, you'll need to complete the task provided to you. A surprise from the trunk awaits you to fully enjoy the Halloween atmosphere.

On Halloween nights, you may spot mysterious flying objects on the game map. These sightings will immerse you even deeper into the game's mystical world.

With this Halloween update, Car For Sale Simulator 2023 offers players an unforgettable Halloween experience. Enjoy spooky moments as you play the game.

We appreciate your support and hope you find the opportunity to celebrate Halloween with Car For Sale Simulator 2023.

Wishing you a spooky Halloween!

Sincerely,

Red Axe Games Team

