Some hotfixes has been made:
-
Fixes to the Game Menu
- Fixed an issue where using Escape key in the didn’t close panels
- Fixed the Mouse sensitivity
- Fixed the Mouse Inverts toggle
- Fixed the Torch toggle setting
- Disabled the Back button in the Main menu
-
Fixed a glitch in the Journal where it didn’t display the recently viewed entry first.
-
Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to close the Journal on Right mouse click.
-
Fixed an issue which caused the game to stalemate during a death sequence, because the Death panel UI wasn’t found.
Changed files in this update