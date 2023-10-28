 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Athemore update for 28 October 2023

Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12561669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some hotfixes has been made:

  • Fixes to the Game Menu

    • Fixed an issue where using Escape key in the didn’t close panels
    • Fixed the Mouse sensitivity
    • Fixed the Mouse Inverts toggle
    • Fixed the Torch toggle setting
    • Disabled the Back button in the Main menu

  • Fixed a glitch in the Journal where it didn’t display the recently viewed entry first.

  • Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to close the Journal on Right mouse click.

  • Fixed an issue which caused the game to stalemate during a death sequence, because the Death panel UI wasn’t found.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1890282 Depot 1890282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link