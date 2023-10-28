Retro Commander - Update 2.14.107 - Balancing, Graphics & Bugfixes

- Victory Condition: ignoring neutral structures & troops when calculating victory percentage (some games were difficult to get to end).
- Campaign Maps: CH01-03 updated.
- Campaign: Dialogue character for Penelope Johnson added.
- Campaign: separate "Major Tom" character graphic integrated.
- Modding: additional tutorial regarding campaign modding at
- Graphics: gas extractor updated (new look).
- Graphics: car wrecks updated (new look).
- Graphics: some head icons updated (e.g. AI).
- Graphics: back screen for popup updated (bluer animated computer).
- Graphics: destroyed gunboats added.
- Graphics: sunken ships added.
- Graphics: animated cloth added.
- Graphics: Thaurium weeds added.
- Graphics: misc. updates for rocks, trees, etc.
- Balancing: orbital satellite stations cheaper (~20% cheaper for orbital laser etc.)
- Balancing: boulders & other elements weaker (less HP).
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Maintenance: update to run servers on ARM64.
- Maintenance: update to run servers on Debian 12.
- Maintenance: updated hardware info utility (OSHI 6.4.5).
- Maintenance: gdx-pay library updated to 1.3.6.
- Bugfix: maps not listed under "Scenario" when they were no scenarios available (i.e. just the campaign).
- Bugfix: Torpedoes were not able to attack structures (wrong collision detection).
- Bugfix Crashes: trying to send wall message when the user account is 'null'.
