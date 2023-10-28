 Skip to content

Retro Commander update for 28 October 2023

Retro Commander - Update 2.14.107 - Balancing, Graphics & Bugfixes

Build 12561567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Victory Condition: ignoring neutral structures & troops when calculating victory percentage (some games were difficult to get to end).
  • Campaign Maps: CH01-03 updated.
  • Campaign: Dialogue character for Penelope Johnson added.
  • Campaign: separate "Major Tom" character graphic integrated.
  • Modding: additional tutorial regarding campaign modding at
  • Graphics: gas extractor updated (new look).
  • Graphics: car wrecks updated (new look).
  • Graphics: some head icons updated (e.g. AI).
  • Graphics: back screen for popup updated (bluer animated computer).
  • Graphics: destroyed gunboats added.
  • Graphics: sunken ships added.
  • Graphics: animated cloth added.
  • Graphics: Thaurium weeds added.
  • Graphics: misc. updates for rocks, trees, etc.
  • Balancing: orbital satellite stations cheaper (~20% cheaper for orbital laser etc.)
  • Balancing: boulders & other elements weaker (less HP).
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Maintenance: update to run servers on ARM64.
  • Maintenance: update to run servers on Debian 12.
  • Maintenance: updated hardware info utility (OSHI 6.4.5).
  • Maintenance: gdx-pay library updated to 1.3.6.
  • Bugfix: maps not listed under "Scenario" when they were no scenarios available (i.e. just the campaign).
  • Bugfix: Torpedoes were not able to attack structures (wrong collision detection).
  • Bugfix Crashes: trying to send wall message when the user account is 'null'.

