5 Days! Navigating Multiplayer Co-op Adventures

Welcome to Sandrock, where the gaming experience goes beyond the single-player story mode. We've crafted an exciting sandbox-focused multiplayer co-op adventure for you and up to 4 players. Together, let's explore and create in the vibrant town of Sandrock, turning it into an interactive wonderland.

Every move you make counts, earning you points as you construct towering structures, engage in battles, share romantic moments, or dive into mini-games with friends. Your character evolves, unlocking new dimensions.

The Urban Planner system takes your building skills to the next level. You're not just constructing; you're sculpting the entire town. Complete tasks, lure in new NPCs, and conduct the symphony of Sandrock's growth.



Join the cooperative guild, adding a fresh twist to daily activities and exploration. Picture an MMO vibe where players interact in a live server hosted by Pathea. Join the town, even if your pals are on separate adventures.

Solo play is seamless with dynamic difficulties ensuring a balanced experience. Whether solo or with a crew, it's all about enjoying the game your way.



Shared loot, space, and currency create a sense of unity. In Sandrock, we're all in this together.

Anticipate 30 hours of gaming joy for a group of four players completing all town projects. Dive into the loops of town development, cooperative workshops, and witness your characters grow into legends.



Welcome to Sandrock, where the cool factor is cranked up to max. Let's build something legendary together!

