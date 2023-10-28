Small changes for Chapter 1 and fixes

The Devourer: Hunted Souls - Patch Notes (Version 0.4.1.2) Date: October, 28th 2023, 7pm CEST
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the cave after loading a save, these saves should be able to continue
- Potential fix for Master volume not loading the correct value after a restart
- Potential fix for microphone input selection not saving
Gameplay changes
- Changed the feedback of the piano puzzle, it should be clearer now that it has been solved
Known issues
- The proximity voice chat seems to not work for everyone
- Speech recognition seems to not work for everyone
- Some people still experience crashes, this might be fixed after a planned Unreal Engine 5.3 update
- Flashlights can have a weird rotation sometimes, quick fix for now is to switch items that resets the rotation
- Sometimes items can get stuck in your hip inventory without being in your inventory making it unusable
- Character hair can get crazy due to hair physics
- Imprecise collisions especially on the landscape
VR known issues
- VR needs some general gameplay improvements
- Some VR characters are missing abilities
- VR tutorial does not include how to use the abilities
Changed depots in beta branch