The Devourer: Hunted Souls update for 28 October 2023

Small changes for Chapter 1 and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12561428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Devourer: Hunted Souls - Patch Notes (Version 0.4.1.2) Date: October, 28th 2023, 7pm CEST

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the cave after loading a save, these saves should be able to continue
  • Potential fix for Master volume not loading the correct value after a restart
  • Potential fix for microphone input selection not saving

Gameplay changes

  • Changed the feedback of the piano puzzle, it should be clearer now that it has been solved

Known issues

  • The proximity voice chat seems to not work for everyone
  • Speech recognition seems to not work for everyone
  • Some people still experience crashes, this might be fixed after a planned Unreal Engine 5.3 update
  • Flashlights can have a weird rotation sometimes, quick fix for now is to switch items that resets the rotation
  • Sometimes items can get stuck in your hip inventory without being in your inventory making it unusable
  • Character hair can get crazy due to hair physics
  • Imprecise collisions especially on the landscape

VR known issues

  • VR needs some general gameplay improvements
  • Some VR characters are missing abilities
  • VR tutorial does not include how to use the abilities

