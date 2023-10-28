 Skip to content

The Outlast Trials update for 28 October 2023

Update #3 | Hotfix 2 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Reagents,

Our team has identified and fixed a few issues! This most recent patch includes the following fixes:

  • Fixed when players crash when booting on Steam Deck.
  • Fixed Program X badge not being unlockable. Players will need to play and complete the last Trial in Program X to unlock the badge, even if they completed it before.
  • Bind night vision key to loadout key so both change when rebound to another key.

If you encounter any issues in-game feel free to join our 18+ Discord Server and create a ticket to speak with our support team.

Changed depots in live-debug branch

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1304931 Depot 1304931
