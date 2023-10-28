Update #3 | Hotfix 2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12561409 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Reagents,

Our team has identified and fixed a few issues! This most recent patch includes the following fixes:

Fixed when players crash when booting on Steam Deck.

Fixed Program X badge not being unlockable. Players will need to play and complete the last Trial in Program X to unlock the badge, even if they completed it before.

Bind night vision key to loadout key so both change when rebound to another key.

If you encounter any issues in-game feel free to join our 18+ Discord Server and create a ticket to speak with our support team.