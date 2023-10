Share · View all patches · Build 12561358 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 13:19:22 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Version 1.0.1 is now live. An important balance change and bugfix.

Patch notes:

Reduced damage of the Shapeless from 99 to 50.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when playing difficulty 1 or up with the S deck.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander