Gamepad and Contents Update

Hello
- You can play the game using Twin Stick as a gamepad.
- The difficulty level of the mini game has been easily changed.
- Fixed an error where the game's sound adjustments were not saved.
- Content has been added. (Uesugi Kenshin)
(1) Echigo area has been added.
(2) Battle under the cherry blossoms
(3) The final battle
- You can reset the game in the settings window. If you have previously purchased or installed the game and had trouble saving the game, we recommend that you perform a Initialization.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update