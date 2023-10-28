 Skip to content

Beyond fantasy update for 28 October 2023

Gamepad and Contents Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello

  1. You can play the game using Twin Stick as a gamepad.
  2. The difficulty level of the mini game has been easily changed.
  3. Fixed an error where the game's sound adjustments were not saved.
  4. Content has been added. (Uesugi Kenshin)
    (1) Echigo area has been added.
    (2) Battle under the cherry blossoms
    (3) The final battle
  5. You can reset the game in the settings window. If you have previously purchased or installed the game and had trouble saving the game, we recommend that you perform a Initialization.

Thank you.

