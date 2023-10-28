 Skip to content

Shell Runner - Prelude update for 28 October 2023

Update 0.1.4 | Hotfix

Update 0.1.4 | Hotfix

28 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, mercenaries!

Yesterday, we rolled out an update featuring an enhanced onboarding experience designed to benefit both new and returning players. Upon further observation today, we identified a glitch in the revamped tutorial that specifically affects returning players. To ensure a seamless start for everyone, as initially intended, we are promptly implementing a fix.

Changelog

Hotfix

Addressed a bug that prevented some returning players from completing the tutorial.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and we hope you enjoy the enhanced experience following these swift fixes.
As always, good luck out there!

Your Logical Artificial Neural Assistant
L.A.N.A.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2581971 Depot 2581971
  • Loading history…
