Hi friends, in honor of the birthday of the game, the Atomic Week is announced.

By completing simple daily tasks at the initial bases, you can get a ticket to a special event location "Atom: Wastelands". Also, you can buy travel tickets in the store if you have already earned the special currency of the event "atomic tokens".

At the event location, you can perform tasks, search for rare wasteland resources, extract mutants, butcher them, create trade goods that can be profitably sold to a merchant.

For atomic tokens in the store, you can purchase gear sets in a special "atomic" design, as well as a special "atomic" tent. The same items are also available in donat-store if you don't have enough atomic tokens.

A complete reorganization of the donat store was carried out. Now you don't need to buy every single thing with a separate payment. You buy a special currency "fishcoins", and already for it you can purchase various items in the in-game store.

The event will last until November 8

About the donation store. Alas, since the Steam platform cannot pay us the earned funds due to the sanctions of some countries, we decided to temporarily disable the steam payment system until the issue with payments is resolved. In the meantime, if you have linked your email to a gaming account, an alternative xsolla payment system is available.

