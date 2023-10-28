Quick patch to make game more easy

Dwarf Lords - Rare Metals requirement reduced from 30 to 20.
Elven Archers - Wood requirement reduced from 40 to 30.
All Archers - attack range a little bit increased.
- More ballanced game requirements / objectives for the custom game.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Dwarf Lords - Rare Metals requirement reduced from 30 to 20.
Elven Archers - Wood requirement reduced from 40 to 30.
All Archers - attack range a little bit increased.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update