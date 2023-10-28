 Skip to content

The Rings of Powder update for 28 October 2023

Quick patch to make game more easy

Build 12561246

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dwarf Lords - Rare Metals requirement reduced from 30 to 20.
Elven Archers - Wood requirement reduced from 40 to 30.

All Archers - attack range a little bit increased.

  • More ballanced game requirements / objectives for the custom game.

