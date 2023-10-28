Update note for 28/10/23

- Replaced the center map image with a new higher quality version.
- Adjusted the lighting in the puzzle areas.
- Adjusted ambient sounds in the mine level.
The Path to Memento Mori update for 28 October 2023
