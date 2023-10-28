 Skip to content

The Path to Memento Mori update for 28 October 2023

Update note for 28/10/23

Share · View all patches · Build 12561236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Replaced the center map image with a new higher quality version.
  • Adjusted the lighting in the puzzle areas.
  • Adjusted ambient sounds in the mine level.

