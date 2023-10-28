 Skip to content

Idle Exorcism Hero update for 28 October 2023

V1.3.0

  1. A new reincarnation system is added. Characters who reach level 200 are reincarnated to level 150. Each reincarnation increases the attributes of characters and pets by 2%.
  2. Babel Tower increases experience gained

