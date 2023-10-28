- A new reincarnation system is added. Characters who reach level 200 are reincarnated to level 150. Each reincarnation increases the attributes of characters and pets by 2%.
- Babel Tower increases experience gained
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 28 October 2023
V1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
