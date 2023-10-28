MISTY THE SWAMP WITCH - HALLOWEEN UPDATE V0.12

It's only been 5 days since the very first release to the public. Thanks for playing and testing my game in this early state and leaving so much helpful feedback! A new hero joins the team to show some gratitude. Happy Halloween!
FEATURES
-
Introducing a new hero: Misty the Swamp Witch!
-
She starts with 2 max hp and deals 7 arcane damage with a 30% chance to crit.
-
She also has +2 projectile chain on default
-
She has the ability to mount her broom when she takes damage (+50% movement speed, +80% experience gain and invincibility for 10 seconds)
-
Added a new damage type: Arcane
-
Added a new item: The Spirit Potion
-
Spirit Potions can be dropped by bosses and grant a spirit heart to protect you from the evil
-
Added a new achievement for Misty: Fractional Pilot
-
Added idle animations to Aric, Kaito and Misty
TWEAKS
- Slightly buffed the projectile damage of Icicle (from 8 to 11) and increased his range
- Changed the wording for projectile distance modifiers so it's more understandable
- "Psychic" now also increases arcane damage by 20%
- Added a new perk: Fuzzy Illusion (+40% arcane damage, +25% projectile distance)
