MISTY THE SWAMP WITCH - HALLOWEEN UPDATE V0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12561211 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 12:13:28 UTC by Wendy

It's only been 5 days since the very first release to the public. Thanks for playing and testing my game in this early state and leaving so much helpful feedback! A new hero joins the team to show some gratitude. Happy Halloween!

FEATURES

Introducing a new hero: Misty the Swamp Witch!

She starts with 2 max hp and deals 7 arcane damage with a 30% chance to crit.

She also has +2 projectile chain on default

She has the ability to mount her broom when she takes damage (+50% movement speed, +80% experience gain and invincibility for 10 seconds)

Added a new damage type: Arcane

Added a new item: The Spirit Potion

Spirit Potions can be dropped by bosses and grant a spirit heart to protect you from the evil

Added a new achievement for Misty: Fractional Pilot

Added idle animations to Aric, Kaito and Misty

TWEAKS