Power Fantasy update for 28 October 2023

MISTY THE SWAMP WITCH - HALLOWEEN UPDATE V0.12

It's only been 5 days since the very first release to the public. Thanks for playing and testing my game in this early state and leaving so much helpful feedback! A new hero joins the team to show some gratitude. Happy Halloween!

FEATURES

  • Introducing a new hero: Misty the Swamp Witch!

  • She starts with 2 max hp and deals 7 arcane damage with a 30% chance to crit.

  • She also has +2 projectile chain on default

  • She has the ability to mount her broom when she takes damage (+50% movement speed, +80% experience gain and invincibility for 10 seconds)

  • Added a new damage type: Arcane

  • Added a new item: The Spirit Potion

  • Spirit Potions can be dropped by bosses and grant a spirit heart to protect you from the evil

  • Added a new achievement for Misty: Fractional Pilot

  • Added idle animations to Aric, Kaito and Misty

TWEAKS

  • Slightly buffed the projectile damage of Icicle (from 8 to 11) and increased his range
  • Changed the wording for projectile distance modifiers so it's more understandable
  • "Psychic" now also increases arcane damage by 20%
  • Added a new perk: Fuzzy Illusion (+40% arcane damage, +25% projectile distance)

