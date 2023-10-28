Small updates

Fixed a bug where rescue missions with hidden endings could not be completed as a whole

Fixed the issue of too many landmines causing mutual destruction

Fixed the issue of too many disassembled elements and incomplete display

Fixed a bug where tracking bullets can track stealth objects

Fixed the issue of strategic weapons being obstructed in the combat interface

Fixed issue with AI teammates not entering stealth when changing ammunition

Added the ability to individually adjust sound effects

Added the ability to delete archives

Add the function of displaying the health of mounted items on the combat interface

Added display of drop points for throwing objects

Added mouse movement perspective during hosting

Adjustments have been made to the weapon upgrade line, enhancing the upgrade effect of most weapons