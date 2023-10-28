Small updates

Fixed a bug where rescue missions with hidden endings could not be completed as a whole
Fixed the issue of too many landmines causing mutual destruction
Fixed the issue of too many disassembled elements and incomplete display
Fixed a bug where tracking bullets can track stealth objects
Fixed the issue of strategic weapons being obstructed in the combat interface
Fixed issue with AI teammates not entering stealth when changing ammunition
Added the ability to individually adjust sound effects
Added the ability to delete archives
Add the function of displaying the health of mounted items on the combat interface
Added display of drop points for throwing objects
Added mouse movement perspective during hosting
Adjustments have been made to the weapon upgrade line, enhancing the upgrade effect of most weapons
