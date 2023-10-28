 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cavalry Girls update for 28 October 2023

Small updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12561209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where rescue missions with hidden endings could not be completed as a whole
Fixed the issue of too many landmines causing mutual destruction
Fixed the issue of too many disassembled elements and incomplete display
Fixed a bug where tracking bullets can track stealth objects
Fixed the issue of strategic weapons being obstructed in the combat interface
Fixed issue with AI teammates not entering stealth when changing ammunition
Added the ability to individually adjust sound effects
Added the ability to delete archives
Add the function of displaying the health of mounted items on the combat interface
Added display of drop points for throwing objects
Added mouse movement perspective during hosting
Adjustments have been made to the weapon upgrade line, enhancing the upgrade effect of most weapons

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2055051 Depot 2055051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link