Ver. 1.7.1 Three small updates

Previously, when no commands were used, the territory information window was fixed to the operating territory and the information of other territories could not be seen,

From this version, information is displayed when you hover the cursor over the symbol of another territory.

To make it easier to distinguish between the operating territory and the other territories, the color of the window is different for the two.

"Esc" key cancels or closes the window.

"Enter" to make a decision.

A new option "Do not confirm in the dialog box at the end of the turn" has been added.

By turning it on, the turn of the territory will end immediately without confirmation when the end-of-turn command button is pressed.

This option is off by default.