 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 28 October 2023

0.3.40

Share · View all patches · Build 12561168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New vehicle: Italian M41M! The first tank destroyer added to the game!
-A very important new system will be added tomorrow! (This is not a drill this time!)
-All machine gun sub turrets have been removed from the turret pool.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link