-New vehicle: Italian M41M! The first tank destroyer added to the game!
-A very important new system will be added tomorrow! (This is not a drill this time!)
-All machine gun sub turrets have been removed from the turret pool.
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 28 October 2023
0.3.40
