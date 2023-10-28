・一部の操作でボイスが複数同時再生される不具合の修正。
・ポーズメニュー→オプション画面→EscキーでUIが表示され続ける不具合の修正。
・城ステージクリア時に同一キャラの他ステージのハイスコアが0になる不具合の修正(多分)。
・キャラ選択画面からタイトルに戻れるように変更。
・HPバーの位置を調整。
・ステージ外へ落下可能な箇所の修正。
・中盤/終盤のモンスターを強化。
3D Survivors Playtest update for 28 October 2023
2023/10/28 Update
