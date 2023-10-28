 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3D Survivors Playtest update for 28 October 2023

2023/10/28 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12561160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・一部の操作でボイスが複数同時再生される不具合の修正。
・ポーズメニュー→オプション画面→EscキーでUIが表示され続ける不具合の修正。
・城ステージクリア時に同一キャラの他ステージのハイスコアが0になる不具合の修正(多分)。
・キャラ選択画面からタイトルに戻れるように変更。
・HPバーの位置を調整。
・ステージ外へ落下可能な箇所の修正。
・中盤/終盤のモンスターを強化。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2667671 Depot 2667671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link