Version 0.6.2 (Beta 2)

NEW!

-We've added the Subway area of the game, with moving trains!

-Added the assault rifle that can be picked up on the way through the underground to the Subway after defeating the first boss.

-Added cinematic of Albert and Rose on the train which marks the conclusion of Early Access in this build. When the cinematic finishes you will be returned to the title screen as the rest of the game is being worked on.

Bug Fixes

-We've fixed some issues when loading areas that could result in crashes to the desktop.

Development Note

This will be our last big content patch for a while, as we are doing our best to iron out bugs and issues, so the next series of patches will mostly be general improvements and bug fixes. We are also adding voice acting into the game which will be ready for the next beta.