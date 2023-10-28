 Skip to content

EMPTY SHELL update for 28 October 2023

Shotguns Overhaul + The Barge + Accuracy

Build 12561021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone!

This update will bring some changes to the shotguns in the game. Specifically:

  • Pump action shotgun: 30% more damage, ~11% less damage decay (distance), 20% less spread
  • Revolver shotgun: 10% more damage, 12% less damage decay (distance)
  • Double-barreled shotgun: 20% more damage, 12% less damage decay (distance)

Also, shotgun pellets (for every type of shotgun) has now a 35% probability to pass through enemies and damage other enemies in the line of fire.

Beyond shotguns:

  • now you can find the previously dead volunteer body in The Barge level too.
  • fixed the final accuracy stat (now should be correct)

