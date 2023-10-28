Shotguns Overhaul + The Barge + Accuracy

Hey, everyone!

This update will bring some changes to the shotguns in the game. Specifically:

Pump action shotgun : 30% more damage, ~11% less damage decay (distance), 20% less spread

: 30% more damage, ~11% less damage decay (distance), 20% less spread Revolver shotgun : 10% more damage, 12% less damage decay (distance)

: 10% more damage, 12% less damage decay (distance) Double-barreled shotgun: 20% more damage, 12% less damage decay (distance)

Also, shotgun pellets (for every type of shotgun) has now a 35% probability to pass through enemies and damage other enemies in the line of fire.

Beyond shotguns: