Shotguns Overhaul + The Barge + Accuracy

Hey, everyone!
This update will bring some changes to the shotguns in the game. Specifically:
- Pump action shotgun: 30% more damage, ~11% less damage decay (distance), 20% less spread
- Revolver shotgun: 10% more damage, 12% less damage decay (distance)
- Double-barreled shotgun: 20% more damage, 12% less damage decay (distance)
Also, shotgun pellets (for every type of shotgun) has now a 35% probability to pass through enemies and damage other enemies in the line of fire.
Beyond shotguns:
- now you can find the previously dead volunteer body in The Barge level too.
- fixed the final accuracy stat (now should be correct)
Changed files in this update